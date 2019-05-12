Memorial bench dedicated to remembering innocent victims of gang violence

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new bench was unveiled Saturday morning in East Bakersfield, dedicated to remembering innocent victims of gang violence.

A Leadership Bakersfield team created the plaque to let the families of those victims know their loved ones will be remembered.

A few hundred people attended the dedication held at Lowell Park on 4th Street.

And, alongside community members, BPD, County Probation, local churches and faith-based groups were there to inform the public about the services provided to prevent or intervene in gang violence.

BPD says the memorial ceremony will now be an annual event.

