BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local Girl Scouts troop showed their appreciation this morning for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raiya and Rehna Jhaj from Troop 8132 — ages 6 and 5, respectively — dropped off 100 boxes of cookies to Mercy and Memorial Hospital staff members to thank them for their dedication to the community during the pandemic.

“On behalf of our team, thank you so much for this sweet gift, Raiya and Rehna!” the hospitals said in a social media post.