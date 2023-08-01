BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers at the Burrito Project are having to say a hard goodbye to their headquarters after they were evicted.

“I really love the mission of the Burrito Project,” Susan Chan, a volunteer, said.

Organizers say the Burrito Project headquarters was vandalized nine times in a month but held a special memory.

“And this is also where my husband passed away. He died in this office so our volunteers, myself, would go into his office and we’d have conversations with him.” said Belinda Lopez Rickett, CEO and co-founder of the non-profit organization, “When we’d walk in the building we would say ‘Hi Jason!'”

Because Jason was cremated, Belinda says this was the only physical place she had to visit him.

Home for the past four years, landlords told the organization they would not renew their lease causing them to be mobile, a new but old challenge.

Landlords of the building, the Golden Empire Gleaners said:

The Burrito Project did incur several break ins. The Golden Empire Gleaners boarded up windows and replaced windows several times and lastly installed bars on the new windows.

The Burrito Project was not able to meet the requirements of the Memorandum of Understanding such as paying their rent timely and providing a certificate of insurance therefore the Board of Directors elected to terminate the at will agreement. Debbie Powers, Executive Director Golden Empire Gleaners

“We started out as a mobile food delivery for those unhoused. So, it’s not new to us, we just have to do it differently,” said Belinda Lopez Rickett.

Lopez Rickett says it brings some peace knowing she won’t have to deal with break-ins for a while.

“They took a lot of our personal items that we had in here to make us comfortable, like my TV. They stole our generator, they stole all of our tarps, they stole whatever they could carry, I mean, they stole our cameras,” said Belinda Lopez Rickett.

For now, the organization hopes to be welcomed by community members to distribute burritos outside their businesses in Bakersfield.

If you are a business owner in Bakersfield and would like to offer a space for the organization to distribute burritos on Sundays, you can contact them through their Instagram or website.