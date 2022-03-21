REEDLEY, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Senator Melissa Hurtado named Reedley resident Liset Garcia the 2022 Senate District 14 Woman of the Year.

““As a daughter of immigrants, and a resident of the Central Valley, Liset is extraordinary—a combination of tenacity and grace,” Hurtado said in a news release. “Her story embodies our way of life, and the sunflowers she grows represent her resilience and sunny attitude.”

Garcia was just 8 months old when she began accompanying her parents sell produce along the side of the road, according to the release. She has a Masters of Public Health from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor’s of Science in Molecular and Cell Biology, with a minor in Psychology, from the University of California, Merced.

Hurtado represents the current 14th Senate District, which will become the new 16th Senate District due to recent redistricting.

Senate District 16 includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties. This district includes the whole Cities of Arvin, Avenal, Corcoran, Delano, Dinuba, Farmersville, Hanford, Kingsburg, Lemoore, Lindsay, McFarland, Porterville, Wasco, and Woodlake, and portions of the Cities of Bakersfield, Shafter, Tulare, and Visalia.