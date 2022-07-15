BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One ticket matching five numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Bakersfield, according to the California lottery.

The numbers for Friday’s $480 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing were: 8, 20, 26, 53, 64 and Mega number 15.

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold according to the Mega Millions website, but one with five numbers was sold at the Albertsons at 2691 Mount Vernon Ave. according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said one ticket matching five numbers for the July 15 Mega Millions drawing was sold at Albertsons at 2691 Mount Vernon Ave.

The prize is listed at $973,668 according to the website.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 with an estimated jackpot of $530 million.