Mega Millions now at estimated $850M after no jackpot winners in Friday night drawing

(KGET) — No tickets matching all six numbers were sold in Friday night’s multi-state Mega Millions drawing meaning the jackpot is now even closer to reaching $1 billion.

The numbers for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43 and Mega number 15, according to the drawing’s website. The jackpot for Friday’s jackpot was an estimated $750 million.

Eight tickets were sold matching five numbers for a $1 million prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. with an estimated jackpot worth $850 million. Tuesday’s jackpot would be the third largest prize in U.S. history.

A Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an estimated $640 million takes place Saturday.