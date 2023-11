BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mega Dealz is the newest bin shopping store that’s taking over in Bakersfield.

Every Friday staff restocks products, that’s when everything within the store is $8. Throughout the week everything gets marked down day by day.

Some shoppers have been seen buying iPads and Xbox Ones for $8 each on previous Fridays.

They’re coming up on a month of being open in Bakersfield and claim that they’re ready for Black Friday.

The Mega Dealz is located at 402 California Ave.