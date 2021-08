CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A meeting regarding the development of a road safety plan for all modes of transportation in California City is scheduled to be held virtually on Aug. 30.

The meeting will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., police said. The Zoom meeting ID is 879 3322 1072 and the passcode is 702055.

Here is the Zoom invite link. Information about the project can be found here.