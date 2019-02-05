Meeting discussing possible Cal Water rate hike set for Tuesday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Residents are invited to a hearing about a possible water rate increase for Cal Water customers.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield City Council chambers at 1600 Truxtun Ave.

California Water Service is applying to increase rates to bring in more revenue. If it is approved, rates would change next January, with homeowners seeing rates rise by 5 percent in 2020.