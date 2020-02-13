‘Meet Your Brewer’ ahead of the Country Craft Beer Festival

Local beer enthusiasts have a chance to meet several of the participating brewers ahead of this year’s Country Craft Beer Festival at Mill Creek Park.

Eight of the local brewers are taking part in the Meet Your Brewer event on Feb. 22 at Lengthwise Brewing Company on District Boulevard.

The Active 2030 Club is hosting both the Country Craft Beer Festival in April and next week’s Meet Your Brewer event.

The club says proceeds from the events benefit local charities.

Tickets to event cost $25 and are available at this link.

Meet Your Brewer begins at 6 p.m. at Lengthwise Brewing Company at 7700 District Boulevard.

Tickets to the Country Beer and Craft Festival on April 2 are available at this link.