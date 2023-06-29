BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is in desperate need of fosters for the Fourth of July holiday and 17’s Tami Mlcoch answered the call.

Tami picked up Sadie, a 3-year-old basset hound mix, Thursday morning and Tami and her son gave her a bath.

Sadie met her two foster brothers, River and Rebel, and Tami says it was a very sweet welcome to the new addition.

17 News will keep you updated on Tami and Sadie’s journey.

Back in April Tami fostered another dog named Paris. She was adopted by a family in Canada.

If you can foster visit the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. Organizers provide everything you just have to open your heart and home.