The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new four-legged member of its squad.

Meet our newest K9 team, Deputy Sakamoto and K9 Rico. 🐾

They just finished an intensive 12-week course last week, and are now training in patrol.

It also just happens to be #NationalDogDay, a perfect day to debut this duo! pic.twitter.com/4lRJt26QMX — Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) August 27, 2019

The sheriff’s office took to Twitter to introduce the latest K9 team at the department.

Deputy Sakamoto and Rico make up the six-legged duo.

Sakamoto says he and Rico completed 12 weeks of training in Jurupa Valley.

Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Sakamoto has been a deputy with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and says it’s an honor to be paired up with a K9.