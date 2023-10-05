BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 10-year-old girl named Liliana Tapia-Rajlal is a hero.

Liliana Tapia-Rajlal, will be recognized for her courage and commitment Saturday at Deer Peak Park with the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive, the Medal of Honor.

“It shows people that I’m brave. I’m responsible enough to take care of myself, and to take care of people that need help,” Tapia-Rajlal says.

This Girl Scout will receive the Medal of Honor for saving lives and property after she spotted a fire while the family was driving to the gas station. “There was like black smoke, and it was coming from the alleyway, and we saw it, and then there was a trash can on fire,” she said.

The fire was located in the alley near the intersection of Park Way and Elm Street in central Bakersfield.

The fire quickly spread to a fence, trees, and multiple homes threatening lives and property. The calm and collected 9 -year-old Lily told Dad to move the car to safety and call 911. The simple steps led to the evacuation of three households involving five people, four dogs, and three cats saved. “The dogs are safe, that main house was OK,” said Tapia-Rajlal. “But, the backyard and they like had a garage like a little apartment, and that got burned down.”

After more than a year of waiting, Lily will receive the highest honor a girl scout can receive, the Medal of Honor.

The medal will be given at Deer Peak Park at a ceremony her scout leader will never get to see. Dinneen Gerard-Larsen nominated Lily for the Medal of Honor. Sadly, Gerard-Larsen died in November 2022.

Tapia-Rajlal and her mother say they will honor Gerard-Larsen, and her two daughters who are also Girl Scouts at the ceremony.

If you want to help recognize the courageous girl with a heroic heart, you can go to Deer Peak Park for the ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m.

For more information on the Girl Scouts, click here.