Meet 2019 PAL Member of the Year Denim Simmons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Activities League recognized Denim Simmons as the PAL Member of the Year at Thursday’s Hometown Heroes dinner.

Denim has dreamed of being a cop since he was five years old.

His mom bought him his own uniform and the 11-year-old hands out his own tickets in his neighborhood.

He joined the PAL program, which pairs cops with at-risk youth, last September after he approached Detective Keith Cason on the street.

Denim has a heart for service and in his year at PAL he has been involved in as much as he can, including boxing and feeding the homeless.

The police officers in charge of the PAL program say Denim leaves an impact on everyone he meets.

In addition to an award, Denim was also gifted his own SWAT uniform to add to his collection.