Medical emergency may have caused head-on crash

A man was taken to a local hospital Sunday after a head-on crash in downtown Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield Police, the accident happened just before 9 a.m. A black SUV was driving south on L street, but in the northbound lanes. The wrong-way driver crashed into a black pickup truck in that lane. The man driving the pickup wasn’t injured, but the unresponsive SUV driver was taken to a local hospital. Officers believe the SUV’s driver may have suffered a serious medical emergency that caused the accident. If you have any information about this incident, contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.