Medical Board reinstated licenses of 2 Bakersfield doctors who admitted sexual misconduct with patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield doctors are named in a recent Los Angeles Times article about physicians who had their licenses reinstated by the state Medical Board after sexually abusing patients.

The cases involving Zachary Cosgrove and Esmail Nadjmabadi, previously reported by 17 News, involve allegations of sexual misconduct and, in Cosgrove’s case, acts of violence.

In 2008, Cosgrove surrendered his medical license after being accused of sexual misconduct and gross negligence with three women patients, according to documents filed by the Medical Board of California.

One woman told investigators Cosgrove punched and kicked her when she threatened to report him to his employer, and another said he grabbed her and pushed her against a wall then threw a shoe rack at her, according to the documents.

The third patient reported Cosgrove threatened her when she refused to recant her story after informing his employer of their relationship, the documents said.

Cosgrove testified he began using methamphetamine in 2002 and became addicted, his behavior becoming “erratic and self-focused,” according to the documents.

“(Cosgrove) concedes that during that period, he engaged in sexual misconduct with three of his patients, and ultimately assaulted and/or issued terrorist threats against them,” the documents said.

Cosgrove was charged with several crimes, eventually pleading no contest to misdemeanor dissuading a witness. Other charges, including sexual exploitation by a physician and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, were dismissed.

The medical board reinstated Cosgrove’s license in 2016 and he remains on probation, the terms of which include requiring a third-party chaperone present when he consults, examines or treats female patients.

In 2006, Nadjmabadi was accused by the medical board of engaging in sexual misconduct with several female patients. He remained in the examination room while patients disrobed, performed unnecessary examinations and touched patients inappropriately, documents said.

An amended accusation was filed three years later in connection with six female patients. The allegations included sexual harassment and misconduct as well as encouraging an employee to lie to a police detective and “attempting to make one of the victims unavailable by reporting to immigration officials and the Internal Revenue Service that the victim and her husband were undocumented immigrants using false Social Security numbers.”

Nadjmabadi surrendered his license in 2010 and admitted to the truth of all the allegations in the amended complaint, according to the documents.

“He credibly explained that, in 2005, he was immature and made many mistakes,” the documents said.

The medical board reinstated Nadjmabadi’s license in 2015 and removed him from probation in 2019.