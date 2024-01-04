BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor could lose her license after the state Medical Board says she failed to comply with probation terms imposed after a patient who received liposuction and a tummy tuck died the next day.

As part of her seven-year probation, Dr. Sarwa Aldoori was ordered to complete education, record-keeping and ethics courses.

According to documents filed by the medical board, Aldoori failed to complete a clinical competence assessment program, “thereby violating her probation.”

Reji Varghese, the board’s executive director, has filed a petition to revoke probation and implement discipline that was previously stayed — the revocation of Aldoori’s medical license, according to the documents.

Aldoori’s license was suspended after a cease practice order was issued last year when she failed to complete the program, according to the medical board.

A receptionist at Aldoori’s office Thursday said the doctor had no comment.

The board brought an accusation against Aldoori in 2021 alleging she had insufficient training to perform liposuction and a tummy tuck on the patient, who died in April 2016.

The coroner’s office ruled the patient, a 43-year-old woman whose name was not included in the accusation, died from a fat embolism — when fat globules enter the bloodstream — due to abdominal surgical procedure and liposuction, with adult respiratory distress contributing, according to the accusation.

The accusation said only four sets of vital signs were taken during three hours and 45 minutes of monitoring post-surgery, and fluid input and output was not closely assessed.

Aldoori recommended a nurse accompany the patient home, but the patient’s family allegedly refused, according to the accusation.

At about 4:36 a.m. the next day the patient’s family called 911, and paramedics arrived to find her unconscious and without a pulse, the accusation said. She was taken to Mercy Hospital and pronounced dead.

Performing the surgical procedures without adequate training was an extreme departure from the standard of care, the accusation said, as was failing to document the patient’s informed consent and the discussions regarding Aldoori’s recommendation to have a nurse accompany her home.