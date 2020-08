BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Median work will begin Monday to create dual left turn lanes at the Ming Avenue and Stine Road intersection, city officials said.

The eastbound and westbound No. 1 lanes and turn pockets on Ming will be closed at Stine Road while the work is performed, according to the city, but two through lanes on Ming and all lanes on Stine will be open. Traffic delays are expected.

Work impacting traffic on this project is expected to be finished by late September.