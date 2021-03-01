Media Music Jam postponed to 2022 due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

17’s Alex Fisher and former 17 News reporters Danny Freeman and Tabatha Mills take the stage at Media Music Jam in 2019.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Media Music Jam, which raises money for Kern County cancer patients, has been postponed to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said Media Music Jam will take place on June 18, 2022 at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. The event invites local media personnel and community leaders to put on a community concert. Money raised from the event benefits the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which helps pay for local cancer patients’ treatments, travel expenses and more.

“We are excited the Crystal Palace has agreed to again partner with us as we help raise money to help local cancer families,” organizer Steve Flores said.

Media Music Jam was also postponed last year. In 2019, 17 News’ Jim Scott, Alex Fisher and Kevin Charette — as well as former 17 News reporters Danny Freeman, Olivia LaVoice, Lori Lizarraga, Nick James and Tabatha Mills — hit the stage and helped raise nearly $70,000.

For more on Media Music Jam, visit their Facebook page. To learn more about the Kern County Cancer Foundation, visit here.