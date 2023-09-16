BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 42 classes were held over a nine hour period of full-on dance instruction today at Mechanics Bank Theater.

Choreographers from Bakersfield and even as far as Los Angeles showed out today at the downtown venue teaching nonstop classes for people of all ages. More than 700 tickets were sold for the event today according to event organizer Andrea Hansen. “The more we move our bodies, the healthier we are and the more longevity we experience in our lives,” said Hansen. “Not only are we promoting heart health but also mental health.”

Applications for adaptive dance close on Sept. 20 for people ages 5 to 22-years-old.