BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Mechanics Bank Arena is hosting the Bakersfield Blaze concert today.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Arena located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue.

The concert will feature many artists including Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Berner, Baby Bash, 2ndIInone, WC, and Special Guests Rodney-O & Joe Cooley.

Ticket pricing ranges from $39-$349 and you can purchase tickets here.