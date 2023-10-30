BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Bakersfield Recycles Day will be held at Mechanics Bank Arena Nov. 4, according to event organizers.

The event is part of the nationwide America Recycles Day, dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the U.S.

The eco-friendly event will kick-off with the Bako Market in Centennial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants who drop off recyclables will get a raffle ticket for the Market with chances to win prizes, tickets, and more.

Residents of Kern are encouraged to drop off the following recyclable materials to the south parking lot of Mechanics Bank Arena from 8 a.m. to noon:

Electronic items (e-waste)

Large and small household items, including mattresses

Passenger vehicle tires (Kern County residents only – limit to 4)

Used clothing, shoes and linens

Surplus construction materials

Paper shredding (limit 2 file size boxes)

Batteries and other recyclable material

For more information about recycling Bakersfield Recycles Day, call 661-852-7300.