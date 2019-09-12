Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center: New name for downtown complex following bank merger

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following the merger of Rabobank and Mechanics Bank, Downtown Bakersfield’s arena and convention center is getting a name change.

The sports arena and convention complex will soon be known as Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center.

The Bakersfield City Council formally approved the arena’s name change at its meeting Wednesday night.

Signage for Rabobank Arena remains on the building on Truxtun Avenue, however. It was not immediately clear when the old signage and Rabobank branding would be removed.