BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mechanics Bank Arena will make its major motion picture debut on Friday with the premiere of “The Prom” on Netflix.

The arena said the film, based on the Broadway musical of the same name, features a scene shot on site in January during the Monster X Tour. “The Prom” stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden and will be available on Netflix as well as in select theaters.