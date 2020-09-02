Mechanics Bank Arena lit up in red to bring attention to struggling local entertainment industry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The outside of the Mechanics Bank Arena was illuminated in red Tuesday night bringing attention to workers in the local entertainment industry who are out of work because of the pandemic.

Management at the Mechanics Bank Arena says they haven’t been able to host a live event since March 12, adding some 12 million people in the entertainment industry are still out of work.

“The purpose of tonight is to tell Congress they need to pass the RESTART Act so we can get the unemployment benefits for the people that are still out of work and will continue to be out of work for who knows how long, at least the next couple of months,” Assistant General Manager at the area Ed Dorsey said.

He said 15 other venues around the country were also lit up in red.