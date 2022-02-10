Mechanics Bank Arena joining massive virtual job fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mechanics Bank Arena has joined a massive worldwide virtual job fair that will be held Feb. 15-17.

ASM Global plans to hire 1,000 employees in venues on four continents, according to a news release from the venue and event strategy and management company. The jobs include positions in operations, business development, finance, food and beverage, human resources, sales, marketing, booking, security, guest services, audio visual tech and catering.

“Aimed at helping address the global staffing shortage that many companies in a variety of industries face, ASM leadership hopes that the unique global search will surface diverse talent and expand the company’s reach within its local communities and herald the return to live-entertainment experience stilled by the COVID pandemic,” the release says.

The U.S., Canada and Latin America will take part in the fair Feb. 15 and 16. Applicants can access the fair here.