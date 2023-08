BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meathead Movers is hosting a fundraiser for Maui until Saturday, Aug. 19, according to organizers.

Organizers say bottled water, non-perishable food, baby food and diapers.

The items can be dropped off at Meathead Movers at 2905 Unicorn Rd. in Suite A on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.