Measure N funds supply Bakersfield Police Department with 2 new pickup trucks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has added two new vehicles to its fleet with Measure N funds.

The two pickup trucks are set to be on the road and in service in the next couple of weeks.

BPD says the two Impact Unit pickup vehicles will enhance the unit’s capability and enable the team to perform safe and efficient responses to call for services and patrols.

They also say the vehicles will address a number of community concerns in the areas where off-road capabilities are needed like homeless encampments near riverbeds.

The trucks will also help transport large quantities of seized property.