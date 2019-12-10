Measure N Committee recommends spending of $6.1 million in extra sales tax funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Council to vote on sales tax ballot measure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sales tax revenue from Measure N has brought in $9 million more in funding this year than was previously expected, according to city officials.

During the Monday meeting of the Public Safety & Vital Services Citizens Oversight Committee, Assistant City Manager Chris Huot provided a presentation about the extra savings and recommended allocations for $6.1 million of the extra revenue. 

The committee agreed with the city and have recommended the release to the Council. Specifically, the committee is recommending $1.5 million in additional spending to address homeless concerns, such as funding waste clean-up efforts and TransWest Security patrols. 

In addition, the committee recommends that $800,000 of the money go to purchasing 215 additional body cameras for the Bakersfield Police Department, bringing the total up to 425. 

Around $500,000 would be dedicated to acquiring and implementing a new e-permitting software for the Development Services department which would expedite the approval and revision process for businesses looking to come to Bakersfield.

Lastly, around $320,000 would also be dedicated to hiring six engineers and six firefighters for the Bakersfield Fire Department. 

The rest — around $3 million — would go into reserves for any future emergencies. 

The recommendations will be presented to the City Council at an upcoming meeting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News