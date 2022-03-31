BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The newly reconstituted Measure N Citizens Oversight Committee met for the first time Thursday afternoon in the City Council Chambers.

Measure N increased the city’s sales tax by one percentage point, raising the sales tax rate from the statewide 7.25 percent to 8.25 percent. The measure passed with less than 100 more yes votes than no votes.

This panel makes annual recommendations on how the city spends tax dollars from Public Safety and Vital Services measure, the city’s one-cent sales tax measure passed in 2018.

The eight new members were appointed on February 2nd and will serve for the next three years in an advisory capacity.