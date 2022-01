BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for Bakersfield residents to apply to serve on the Measure N Oversight Committee has been extended to Friday.

During the three-year term, committee members will review revenue generated by Measure N and make spending recommendations.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Bakersfield.

Those interested can apply at the City Clerk’s Office on Truxtun Avenue or through the city’s website.