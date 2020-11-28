Measure N Citizens Oversight Committee to hold meeting on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Citizen’s Oversite Committee for Measure N is set to hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways the tax’s revenues should be spent.

The measure, which passed in 2018, is a 1 cent sales tax that provides about $58 million annually to the City of Bakersfield to address priorities such as public safety, homelessness and economic development.

Funds generated from Measure N have been contested throughout the year, with clashes between the city and several organizations differing on how the money should be spent.

If you want to weigh in on the meeting, you can submit a comment to the clerk no later than Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. You can email the city clerk at City_Clerk@bakersfieldcity.us.

The meeting takes place Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m.