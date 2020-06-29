Meadows Field Airport receives $11M federal grant for improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $11.1 million grant to Meadows Field Airport.

The Airport Improvement Program grant consists of $7.5 million in discretionary funds, $2.6 million in formula funding and $1 million in CARES Act funds, which covers the local match portion that is generally required to secure AIP grants.

McCarthy said the money will be used for taxiway rehabilitation, electrical improvements, drainage work and more.

“Meadows Field Airport serves hundreds of thousands of passengers annually, and this grant will be critical to improving the facility,” McCarthy said in a statement. “This grant will also extend the life of Taxiway A by 20 years and reduce future maintenance, allowing passengers to safely travel through BFL for decades to come.”

As part of the Taxiway A improvements, some connectors will be removed, the infield will be graded, taxiway lighting electrical will be upgraded and the aprons will get minor repairs. The goal of the project is to improve airport efficiency and make the facilities more pilot friendly.