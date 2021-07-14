Meadows Field Airport looking to hire new Transportation Security Officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field Airport is looking to hire new transportation security officers.

Transportation security officers are responsible for providing security and protection to travelers and may also include securing high-profile events and important figures, according to the application.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals, and at least 18 years old. Applicants must submit a drug screening, medical evaluation and background check.

Pay ranges from $18.85 to $26.93 per hour, with a sign on bonus of up to $1,000 – $500 after being hired and $500 after one year of service. The deadline to apply is Aug. 9.

To apply, visit USAJobs.gov.