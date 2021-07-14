Meadows Field Airport looking to hire new Transportation Security Officers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field Airport is looking to hire new transportation security officers.

Transportation security officers are responsible for providing security and protection to travelers and may also include securing high-profile events and important figures, according to the application.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals, and at least 18 years old. Applicants must submit a drug screening, medical evaluation and background check.

Pay ranges from $18.85 to $26.93 per hour, with a sign on bonus of up to $1,000 – $500 after being hired and $500 after one year of service. The deadline to apply is Aug. 9.

To apply, visit USAJobs.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News