Meadows Field Airport leads California in air transportation recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to new data released by the Kern County Department of Airports, Meadows Field Airport (BFL) leads California in air transportation recovery.

Meadows Field Airport (BFL) has been the leading commercial service airport in California for passenger retention as a monthly comparison year-over-year since July 2020, according to a news release. This is based on the correlation of data from airline reporting and published federal statistics of outbound passenger enplanements.

“Our recent data shows that local passengers have returned to flying from Meadows Field Airport. It is a good choice and we have a great partnership with American Airlines and United Airlines.” Airports Director Mark Witsoe said. “However, their ability to continue to serve Bakersfield and Kern County with this essential service requires the continued support of local, state, and federal governments until the COVID crisis is contained. I strongly encourage additional federal relief as soon as possible.”