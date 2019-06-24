Meadows Field adding second flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meadows Field is adding a second nonstop flight to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport beginning in January.

“This new flight is a testimony to the growing strength of the local economy and the increasing value that residents recognize in traveling from Meadows Field Airport,” Airport Director Mark Witsoe said Monday.

Meadows Field began new, daily service to the Texas airport in March. American Airlines reported strong community support resulted in “very positive” performance, with the flight exceeding revenue expectations, according to a news release.

Early estimated time for the flight beginning in January is an arrival at Meadows Field at 10:51 a.m., departure for Dallas-Fort Worth at 11:25 a.m. and an arrival in Texas at 4:43 p.m. local time.