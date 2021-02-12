McNally’s Outpost burger shop opens in Kernville

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — McNally’s Outpost burger shop opened its doors in Kernville Friday morning.

Owner Paul Frankforter said Johnny McNally’s Fairview Lodge was established in 1941, so they wanted to open a restaurant to pay homage to being open for 80 years.

“It’s been 80 years and we just thought, what a great way to celebrate that – to open an outpost location closer to Kernville and to the whole Kern River Valley,” Frankforter said.

In addition to burgers, the restaurant also serves hot dogs, fries, potato salads and shakes/malts. The company said they also serve vegan options, including beyond meat patties.

McNally’s Outpost is located at 11301 Kernville Road.