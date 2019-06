BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents can have a day at the pool with their little one Friday.

The “Parent and Me” playtime at the McMurtrey Acquatic Center is a chance for parents and their children, age 5 and under, to play in the pool in a smaller, less busy setting.

The special pool playtime is Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

It costs $5 for a parent or guardian and one child, and $4 for each additional person.

If you miss Friday’s pool time he next one is July 19.