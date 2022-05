BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield said pools at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center will be closed for the month due to repairs.

The center’s pools will be closed to the public between May 2 through June 3 as crews finish repairs to the concrete pool deck, the city said in the weekly City Manager’s memo.

The McMurtrey Aquatic Center is located at 1325 Q St. in central Bakersfield.

The city expects to reopen the pools for public use by Monday, June 6.