McMurtrey Aquatic Center holding ‘Operation Splash’ to kick off summer on Memorial Day

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McMurtrey Aquatic Center is kicking off summer with “Operation Splash” this Memorial Day where attendees can dive, swim and zip down slides at $4 per person.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. with games and a chance to win prizes at the Rethink Your Drink and Water Safety Booths, according to a release from the Bakersfield Department of Recreation & Parks.

Groups of four can enter for $13 at the pool’s location at 1325 Q St. 

The event is co-sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. 

