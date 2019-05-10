McKinley School choir needs help fundraising to attend Disneyland workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local elementary school students need help to go to Disneyland for a unique learning experience.

The McKinley Elementary School choir has the chance of a lifetime to participate in a performing arts workshop at Disneyland in May.

But they still need help raising a little over $10,000.

The choir is almost half way to their goal, pulling in over $1,400 Wednesday night at their benefit concert – bringing their total to just over $4,000.

They are still accepting donations. If you’d like to help out you can send a check or cash to the school or email the Choir Director, Kenneth Whitchard at whitchardk@bcsd.com