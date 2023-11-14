BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McKinley Elementary School has become Bakersfield’s first school to earn the Blue Zones Project Approved designation.

Officials say the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield is a wellbeing initiative led by city and local health officials to enable the community to live longer and happier lives.

McKinley Elementary School has a large school garden and hosts Walking School Bus events, according to officials. The school has also implemented other changes to encourage healthier food choices to ensure the well-being of its students is at the forefront of its mission.

“McKinley Elementary School stands as a shining example of what’s possible when a school community invites Blue Zones Project to enhance the well-being of its students. Their journey toward this approval has been nothing short of inspiring,” Jonathan Gallardo, the organization lead for schools for Blue Zones Project Bakersfield, said in a news release.

To learn more about the Blue Zones Project Bakersfield, visit its website.