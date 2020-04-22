McKinley Elementary receives Department of Education award for its Agriculture Academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McKinley Elementary has been recognized by the California Department of Education as a California Green Ribbon Schools award recipient, making it the first school in the county to receive the prestigious award.

Given to the school’s Agriculture Academy, the award is part of the Department of Education’s effort to acknowledge practices that result in improved student engagement, academic achievement, graduation rates and workforce preparedness while focusing to increase energy independence and economic security, said a release from Bakersfield City School District.

The academy, which launched in September 2018, provides students with the opportunity to enjoy a farm-to-table experience as they grow, prepare and later cook their produce.

“Our kids get to participate in every aspect of the garden,” said Academy Program Specialist Lorie Morris. “They’re learning sustainable agriculture, organic farming and using green technologies.”