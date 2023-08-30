BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McKinley Elementary will be hosting a “Walking School Bus” event to address chronic absenteeism on Friday, Sept. 1.

The school said the event will begin at 6:45 a.m. with groups walking designated routes throughout the neighborhood to school. As they arrive, staff will be on campus to cheer and welcome students and families to campus.

A ceremony will follow, in which McKinley Elementary Principal Kelli Michaud will give an address to attendees on the importance of a support system for students, the school said.

According to the school, the idea of the walking school bus is to introduce students and families to fellow students, families and community members to build a community of walkers to help students get to school each morning.

“My hope is our children feel the love and support that they have each and every day and it will encourage them to come to school daily,” said Principal Michaud at last year’s inaugural event.

The school said expected attendees include Mayor Karen Goh, Ward 2 representative Andrae Gonzales, KCSOS Superintendent Dr. John Menduburu and representatives from the Bakersfield Police Department, Bakersfield Fire Department, District Attorney’s Office, Blue Zones Project, CAPK, the Wendale Davis Foundation, Police Activities League, Bakersfield College Football team and BHS student leadership and cheerleaders.