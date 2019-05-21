McKinley choir works to raise funds for Disneyland workshop, deadline Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local elementary school students have just one day left to raise the money they need to go to Disneyland for a unique learning experience.

The McKinley Elementary School choir has the chance of a lifetime to participate in a performing arts workshop at Disneyland this weekend.

But they still need help raising a little over $10,000.

So far, the choir has raised $6,3000.

They are still accepting donations, though their deadline is Wednesday, May 22. If you’d like to help out you can send a check or cash to the school or email the Choir Director, Kenneth Whitchard at whitchardk@bcsd.com.

You can also donate online via thier GoFundMe account.