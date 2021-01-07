McKinley choir teacher resting at home after hospitalization

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — McKinley Elementary School choir teacher Kenneth Whitchard has been released from the hospital and is home resting after getting pneumonia following a COVID-19 infection.

During his stay at Memorial Hospital, the 31-year-old shared several tearful videos talking about how much he missed his family and students and the toll the infection took on him. He asked community members to take the virus seriously.

Whitchard has taught at McKinley for almost a decade, and started an online choir academy with his wife during the pandemic.