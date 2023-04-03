MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department has been looking for a new leader for almost a year. One potential candidate was promoted to interim chief to hold down the fort for the time being.

Brian Knox is McFarland’s new interim police chief and he’s no stranger to McFarland or Kern.

“Mr. Knox came over as a sergeant and he has a pretty good skill set,” Kenny Williams McFarland’s city manager said. “He has 30-year service with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and so we decided to move forward making him the interim chief and so far he’s doing a great job.”

Knox has been working on finishing up old projects and is gearing up to start new ones but it’ll take some time.

“Originally when I came here I understood that the police department was left with a lot of repair work, a lot of catching up,” Knox said.

Knox says McFarland is a highly active gang area with confrontation spurring between other nearby cities like Delano. But he’s working to push back against that. The department relaunched its cadet program for kids in school and the department is also looking to restart its cop pal program too.

Another project being worked on by Knox and Williams is getting a new police department building for the city.

“This is what I would call a substation-sized department at this point. The facilities at this point are very inadequate,” Knox said. “We need at least three times the size of a department or physical department than what we have at this point.”

“Certainly the library is still an option but that is entirely up to the county. But we’re not just looking at that,” Williams said. “We’re going to work with some legislatures to see if there’s a possibility to bring in a police department slash emergency operations center because of the flooding that we had. They and we recognize the need for emergency operation so if we bundle it together that may give us the ability to finance one or be able to get it through a grant.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The McFarland police chief position still technically hasn’t been filled and is still open as of this time.

However Interim Chief Knox said he’ll continue to serve the community to the best of his ability.