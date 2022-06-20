BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Unified School District received $7.25 million in community school grants from the state of California.

The grant comes from a total of $635 million in community schools grants issued across the state.

District Superintendent Aaron Resendez says, the school plans to use that money to help connect students and their families to health and wellness services.

The long-term benefits from that grant money will extend far beyond the students in the classroom, Resendez said

Resendez said there were already plans to expand the school’s resources over the course of the next three to five years and this grant allows the district to get where they want to be in just six months.