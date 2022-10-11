BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday that it is canceling all athletic events for the week of Oct. 11 because of “the rash of violence in and around the city.”

The school district said the cancellation includes Friday night’s football game at Robert F. Kennedy High School, which is the homecoming game for Robert F. Kennedy High School.

The decision follows the shooting in Delano on Monday that left two dead, none of the victims were McFarland students or staff, according to the school district.

The school district superintendent said in a news release: