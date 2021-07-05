McFarland teen killed, 2 injured in solo crash near Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland teen was killed and two other teens were injured in a solo crash northwest of Merced on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 9:50 a.m., it received a call of a crash on Turlock Road east of Looney Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with fatal injuries who was subsequently pronounced dead.

The department said officers learned that the teen was driving a Toyota eastbound on Turlock Road when the vehicle left the road and traveled partially onto the shoulder. The Toyota traveled back onto the road and overturned at least one time before coming to rest on its tires, according to the CHP.

Two 16-year-old passengers, one from McFarland and the other from Delano, were wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries in the crash, the department said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.